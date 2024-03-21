Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) CEO George Magrath Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) CEO George Magrath purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:OCUP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 55,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.36. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 75.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 368,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

