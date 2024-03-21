Oasis Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.88 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $965.10 million and approximately $48.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.70 or 0.05275184 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00082141 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00018201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00018665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003892 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

