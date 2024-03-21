NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after buying an additional 556,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.92. 1,610,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.71. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

