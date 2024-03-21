NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,100.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $900.00 to $1,100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $885.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $903.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $721.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.34. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $253.81 and a 12-month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

