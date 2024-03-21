Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

NCDL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NYSE NCDL opened at $17.85 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

