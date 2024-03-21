Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Sets New 52-Week High at $195.00

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.00 and last traded at $194.30, with a volume of 40500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

