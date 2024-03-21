Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after buying an additional 159,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $193.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.02. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

