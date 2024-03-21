Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.11 and last traded at $129.81. Approximately 3,691,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,295,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $582.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

