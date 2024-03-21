Norwood Financial Corp Sells 478 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,262,000.

VUG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $346.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $237.32 and a 12 month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

