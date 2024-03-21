Norwood Financial Corp Sells 250 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Norwood Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.0 %

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.05. 793,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.