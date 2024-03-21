Norwood Financial Corp Sells 250 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Norwood Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CAH traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $112.39. 695,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,713. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.02.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

View Our Latest Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.