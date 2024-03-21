Norwood Financial Corp Sells 150 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Norwood Financial Corp lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after purchasing an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,214,000 after purchasing an additional 337,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,437,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after acquiring an additional 72,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 574,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,564. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

