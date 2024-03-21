Norwood Financial Corp Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $8.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.76. 1,925,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $260.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

