Norwood Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Norwood Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $468.16. 494,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,730. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

