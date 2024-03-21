Norwood Financial Corp Has $525,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Norwood Financial Corp trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 411,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,101,000 after purchasing an additional 109,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.71. 1,191,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

