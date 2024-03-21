Norwood Financial Corp Has $153,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Norwood Financial Corp lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,177. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average is $117.53.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

