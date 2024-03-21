Norwood Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after buying an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after buying an additional 232,652 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

C stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.21. 11,621,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,404,555. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

