Norwood Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.9% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,250,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $396.99. 764,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,330. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

