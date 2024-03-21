Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Reduced by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,444. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.94.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

