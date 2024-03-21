Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 2.2%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 21,635,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 89,203,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Nikola Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 122.20% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,242,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,112 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,369,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 75,880 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nikola by 14.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,260,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Nikola in the third quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nikola by 39.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 594,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 168,513 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

