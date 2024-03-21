NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Hits New 52-Week High at $253.73

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $253.73 and last traded at $253.44, with a volume of 64438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

NICE Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.38.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NICE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

