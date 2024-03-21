NFT Price Hits $0.0185 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006160 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00015133 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,364.68 or 1.00091847 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010436 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.84 or 0.00155777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.