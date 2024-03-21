NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Tops $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006232 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00025750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00015188 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,191.01 or 0.99786022 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010746 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.69 or 0.00158717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

