NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $5.03. NextNav shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 442,950 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $56,973.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,536.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextNav news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,091,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $56,973.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,536.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 883,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,160 and sold 96,002 shares worth $421,598. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Stock Up 14.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $622.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

About NextNav

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextNav by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 333,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 64,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.