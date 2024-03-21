NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $5.03. NextNav shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 442,950 shares trading hands.
Specifically, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $56,973.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,536.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextNav news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,091,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $56,973.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,536.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 883,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,160 and sold 96,002 shares worth $421,598. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NextNav Stock Up 14.9 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $622.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Longest Bear Market in History Plus 7 Other Bear Market Facts
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Micron Is the NVIDIA of Memory Chips: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.