NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.