Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $158.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences traded as high as $148.37 and last traded at $144.84, with a volume of 942567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.65.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $1,267,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,091.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $1,267,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,091.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,055 shares of company stock valued at $50,433,173. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,433,000 after buying an additional 150,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,603,000 after purchasing an additional 297,299 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

