NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 4,990 Shares of Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $36,277.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,328.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 3,442 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $24,438.20.

On Wednesday, March 13th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 3,463 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $25,279.90.

On Monday, March 11th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 2,664 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $21,605.04.

On Thursday, March 7th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 7,886 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $77,913.68.

NeueHealth Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE NEUE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 32,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,911. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NeueHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

