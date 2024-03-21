Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.8% on Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $608.00 and last traded at $613.59. Approximately 641,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,776,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $618.39.

Specifically, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.67.

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.37. The company has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.