Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $580.00 to $705.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $634.36 and last traded at $629.91. 602,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,690,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $627.69.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.67.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $565.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.37. The company has a market capitalization of $271.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.