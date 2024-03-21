Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Neonode has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode in the second quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neonode by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

