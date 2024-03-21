Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $4.50 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

