Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $4.50 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.
About Neo Performance Materials
