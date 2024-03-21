Needham & Company LLC Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $120.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.49.

NASDAQ MU opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $101.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

