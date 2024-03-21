Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

HUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

NASDAQ HUT opened at $9.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Hut 8 has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $402.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

