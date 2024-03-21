NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBTB. Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NBTB

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $178,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $178,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 8,641 shares of company stock worth $319,806 over the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $43.77.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $137.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.87 million. Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.