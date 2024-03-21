National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Holdings Reduced by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.6 %

NFG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 164,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,831. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

