National Bank of Canada (NA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/8/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$109.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

2/29/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$108.00 to C$110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$103.00 to C$109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$109.00 to C$113.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$107.00 to C$108.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$109.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$96.00 to C$107.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$102.00 to C$108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$107.00 to C$106.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.51 on Thursday, hitting C$113.25. The company had a trading volume of 170,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,890. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$104.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.63. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$113.35.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.849866 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

