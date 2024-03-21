Nano-X Imaging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOXGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,018 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 4,998 call options.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NNOX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.74. 4,303,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,361. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $592.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

