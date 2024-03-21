Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,035,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,861,816 shares.The stock last traded at $2.95 and had previously closed at $2.83.

Nano Dimension Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $573.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth $33,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

