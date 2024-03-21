Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.62. 568,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 735,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
Mullen Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.