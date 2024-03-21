Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.62. 568,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 735,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,710,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 47,287,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,843,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 19,321,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 9,882,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,847,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,375,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

