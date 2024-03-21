MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.22. 174,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average is $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

