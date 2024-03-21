Morgan Stanley Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $210.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $30.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.44. 2,016,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,036. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.56. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after acquiring an additional 353,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after buying an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after buying an additional 395,275 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

