Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.51

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $433.66 million and approximately $18.94 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00082605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,110,953,692 coins and its circulating supply is 848,078,259 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.