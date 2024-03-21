Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.37. 932,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,921. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $143.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

