Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $73,608,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FANG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.99. 258,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,863. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.84 and a 12-month high of $194.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

