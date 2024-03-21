Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 4,997 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 70,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $13.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $410.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $412.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

