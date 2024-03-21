Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 4,855 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.59. 423,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,039. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

