Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 4,844 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 58,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 292,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

