Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 22,894 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,894 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NEE traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,756,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.