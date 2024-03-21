Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in RTX by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 39,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.11. 1,196,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,116,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.