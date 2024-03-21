Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,907 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
V traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.75. 898,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.16. The company has a market cap of $532.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
